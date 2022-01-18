The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 10
A cellphone was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Graffiti was reported on Elm Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Dog River Road.
Jan. 11
Loud music was reported on Cummings Street.
On River Street, a vehicle broke down.
A Subaru key fob was lost downtown.
Jan. 12
A Bluetooth headset was lost downtown.
Someone was in the roadway on Berlin Street.
Items were stolen from a home on Vine Street.
There was a dead deer in the roadway on Main Street.
Jan. 13
A dog was lost on Cliff Street.
Drug activity was reported on Main Street.
Jan. 14
A disturbance between neighbors was reported on Barre Street.
Someone was threatened on High School Drive.
There was a domestic disturbance on Elm Street.
Jan. 15
A vehicle broke down on Green Mountain Drive.
On Main Street, a building didn't have heat.
A cellphone was found at the bus stop on Main Street.
On North Franklin Street, a dog was reported lost.
There was a water main break on Barre Street.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
Jan. 16
Residents were without water on Hill Street.
On Mechanic Street, a water leak was reported.
A name badge and a key were lost downtown.
