The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Nov. 22
A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Barre Street. No injuries were reported.
Credit-card fraud was reported on Franklin Street.
A report of glass in the roadway on River Street turned out to be ice.
Nov. 23
Messages were written in chalk on the sidewalk on State Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on School Street.
Someone was sleeping in a building on Barre Street.
Nov. 24
A vehicle drove off the roadway on Exit 8 on Interstate 89.
On State Street, a credit card was found.
A dog was lost on Mechanic Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Gallison Hill Road.
Nov. 25
A package was reported stolen on Barre Street but was located nearby by an officer.
On Northfield Street, a traffic light wasn’t working properly.
A dog was running loose at Hubbard Park.
Nov. 26
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
On Mechanic Street, a complaint was made about a dog in an apartment.
Nov. 27
There was a tree in the roadway on College Street.
On Cummings Street, a female was screaming.
A vaccine card was found downtown.
On Mechanic Street, a dog was running loose.
There was debris in the roadway on Ewing Street.
A purse was stolen on State Street.
Nov. 28
Doors were slammed at an apartment building on Elm Street.
A wallet was found downtown and returned to its owner.
On Liberty Street, a water main broke.
A purse was found on Barre Street.
On Elm Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.