The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Nov. 29
Noisy snow removal equipment was reported on Kemp Avenue.
A debit card was found on a parking meter on Main Street.
On Putnam Street, a vehicle damaged a building and drove away.
A 911 hangup turned out to be a child playing in an elevator on Main Street.
Nov. 30
A laptop was stolen on State Street.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
A cellphone was lost on College Street.
On Park Avenue, a yellow Labrador retriever was running loose.
A car's registration was found on Elm Street, and its owner was notified.
Dec. 1
An incident of road rage was reported on Berlin Street.
Items were stolen on Main Street.
Someone was bitten by a dog at Hubbard Park.
A parked car was blocking a driveway on Loomis Street.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
A hydrant was leaking on Bailey Avenue.
Dec. 2
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Dog River Road.
A missing dog was later found on Hackamore Road.
Someone was driving erratically on Route 12.
Dec. 3
Someone was sleeping in a vehicle on St. Paul Street.
A dog was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
On Independence Green, a phone scam was reported.
Dec. 4
A cooler was left in a yard on Barre Street.
On School Street, a wallet was lost.
A package was missing or was stolen on Taylor Street.
On Main Street, a cellphone was stolen.
Dec. 5
Items were stolen from a building on Elm Street.
A debit card was found and turned in to the police department.
On East State Street, a noisy vehicle was reported.
