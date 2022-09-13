The following is a sampling of calls the Montpelier Police Department responded to in recent days:
Sept. 5
A larceny was reported at Another Way.
A patrol officer located a vehicle on Terrace Street with an activated alarm, which had been set off by accident.
A dog was reunited with its owner on East State Street.
Found: Wallet on State Street
Sept. 6
A retail theft was reported from a business on Stone Cutters Way.
There was a report of some intoxicated individuals in a vehicle parked on Main Street.
Lost: Keys, somewhere around downtown.
Sept. 7
There was a report of damage to a parked vehicle on Green Mountain Drive.
A resident reported threats and harassment, and was seeking a restraining order.
A robbery was reported on State Street. No other details were provided.
Lost: Chromebook, somewhere around downtown.
Officers assisted the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Sept. 8
An individual was reported inside a storage unit. The person was gathering belongings on behalf of a significant other.
A vehicle vs. deer collision was reported on Towne Hill Road. The deer fled into the woods.
A report of threats on Lague Drive was made to the department.
Over the course of the day, there was a report of disabled vehicles along Memorial Drive; Granite Street bridge; and Elm Street.
Police responded to a mental health issue on Dog River Road.
A trespassing issue was reported on Barre Street.
A noise complaint on Northfield Street proved to be quiet instead.
Found: Keys. They are at the police station.
Sept. 9
Scams by phone or email were reported.
A report of a dog left inside a vehicle.
Report of bullying on Main Street.
Directed speed enforcement was conducted on upper Main Street. Speeders were also monitored along Elm Street — several speeders were caught.
A skateboarder generated a complaint on State Street.
The Department of Public Works was notified of a bad pothole on Main Street (near North Street).
Found: License plate; owner was notified.
Sept. 10
Accidental alarm activations to buildings on Country Club Road and Bailey Avenue.
An air soft gun was found in the river by clean-up volunteers along Elm Street.
Multiple traffic stops were reported around downtown.
An intoxicated man was reported on Bailey Avenue. He was not located.
“Police received a report of (suspicious circumstances) involving a possible altercation. Investigation revealed the alleged victim was alive and well, and there was no incident.”
Found: ATM card; as well as a cell phone.
Sept. 11
There was a minor accident reported on Stone Cutters Way.
A suspicious individual was reported on Judson Drive.
Police received a report of threatening behavior on State Street.
A verbal dispute was reported at Taylor Street.
There was a reported encampment on the bike path.
An erratic operation was reported. The vehicle was located. The driver was not impaired.
Reunited: Dog and its owner on East Montpelier Road.
Found: Keys on Dog River Road.
On the run: Dog on Hackamore Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.