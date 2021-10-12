The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Oct. 4
A traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.
On Colonial Drive, a male ran from behind a residence to a car.
A dog bit a child on Cummings Street.
Oct. 5
Illegal dumping was reported on Barre Street.
A lost cat was reported on Barre Street.
Aggressive driving was reported on Towne Hill Road.
On Main Street, a wallet was found and the owner was contacted.
Oct. 6
An inspection sticker was stolen from a vehicle on Dog River Road.
A phone scam was reported to the police department.
Debris was in the roadway on Bailey Avenue.
A dog was barking on Elm Street.
Threatening text messages were reported on High School Street.
Someone was being stalked on State Street.
Oct. 7
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A bicycle was abandoned on North Franklin Street.
Debris was in the roadway on Berlin Street.
An iPhone was lost on State Street.
Oct. 8
A skunk wasn't acting normally on Pinewood Road.
On School Street, an incident of road rage was reported.
A package was stolen from a porch on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Empty heroin baggies were found behind a business on Berlin Street.
A young male brandished a gun on Taylor Street.
Oct. 9
There was a two-car crash on River Street at about 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A cellphone was lost somewhere downtown.
On Towne Hill Road, a Craigslist scam was reported.
Oct. 10
A wallet was found on Berlin Street.
On River Street, an assault was reported.
Tires were slashed on Taylor Street.
