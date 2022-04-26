The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 18
Mail was returned to sender by a third party on Elm Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Main Street.
On Barre Street, someone was being cruel to a child.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Main Street.
April 19
A tree was in the roadway on State Street.
On Foster Street, a tree fell into utility lines.
A mailbox was damaged by a plow truck on Berlin Street.
Items were stolen from an apartment on Mechanic Street.
An animal was making noise in an apartment on Bailey Avenue.
April 20
A motor vehicle complaint was made on East Montpelier Road.
On State Street, a vehicle was booted for unpaid parking fines.
A custodial dispute was reported on Northfield Street.
April 21
A loose dog was reported on Bailey Avenue.
On Elm Street, a dog was wandering around.
A vehicle was towed on School Street.
April 22
There was a citizen dispute on Franklin Street.
On State Street, a vehicle broke down.
A portfolio was lost somewhere downtown.
Car keys were lost on Main Street.
A document was lost on State Street.
Someone heard voices in their backyard on Crestview Drive.
April 23
A child was reported lost on Elm Street. Family located the child before police arrived.
On Elm Street, a dog bit someone.
April 24
A damaged cellphone was found in the middle of the roadway on Barre Street.
There was a loud vehicle on Cummings Street.
A wallet was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
Public urination was reported on Main Street.
