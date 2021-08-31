The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Aug. 23
An intoxicated female fell down stairs on East State Street.
Dogs chased people on Berlin Street.
On Barre Street, a vehicle broke down.
A cellphone was lost somewhere downtown.
On Elm Street, a bicycle was reported stolen and later recovered by police.
Aug. 24
Employees at a State Street business were burning spiders away from the entrance.
A dog was barking in an apartment on Barre Street.
On Court Street, a vehicle was illegally parked.
Aug. 25
A debit card was lost on Main Street.
On Sherwood Drive, a black hound dog was reported missing.
Items were in the roadway on Pleasant View Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Northfield Street.
On State Street, a cellphone was found and the owner was notified.
A cat was left in a hallway on Bailey Avenue.
Aug. 26
A woman yelling for help on Hubbard Street refused all services when located by officers.
Lumber was stolen on Stone Cutters Way.
A burglary was reported on Northfield Street.
Two Nissan key fobs were found on Main Street.
A male was following a female on Main Street.
Aug. 27
A male was screaming on Barre Street.
On Main Street, a neighbor was pouring water on a resident’s air conditioner.
Someone’s identification was found on Main Street.
What sounded like a gunshot or a firework was reported on Barre Street.
Aug. 28
A dog was barking on George Street.
There was a dispute over property on Bailey Avenue.
On State Street, bank cards and someone’s identification were lost.
Aug. 29
A dog was found on Main Street.
Someone was shaking a house on Charles Street.
A female was screaming racial slurs on East State Street.
Adults were drinking with minors on the bike path.
On Main Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
