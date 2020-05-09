The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
April 27
Keys were found on Berlin Street.
A noise complaint was made on Elm Street.
April 28
Fraudulent use of an EBT card was reported on Main Street.
A bucket and the speed limit sign were obstructing the bicycle lane on State Street.
On Blackwell Street, a dog was found.
Someone was sleeping in a car in front of the State House.
An identification card was found on Cherrywood Drive.
Car keys were lost on Liberty Street.
April 29
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A cable wire was pulled out of a house by a passing vehicle on Barre Street.
On State Street, an intoxicated woman was banging on the windows of a camper because she thought those inside had her cellphone. Turns out she had her cellphone on her.
April 30
A female was assaulted on Northfield Street.
On Berlin Street, a disheveled male was reported.
A syringe was found on River Street.
May 1
A dog was found on North Franklin Street.
Someone refused to leave a property on St. Paul Street.
A woman reported her sister tried to drown their cat. The call was unfounded.
May 2
A gunshot was heard on Independence Green.
There were juveniles inside the parking garage at City Center.
A juvenile was out of control on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
May 3
Someone was being threatened on State Street.
A car was reportedly parked in a spot for a long time on Summer Street.
On Berlin Street, a vehicle broke down.
