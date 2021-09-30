The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Sept. 20Graffiti was reported on River Street.
Two people were going through trash and recycling bins on Elm Street.
A cellphone was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Sept. 21Vandalism was reported on River Street.
Traffic cones and signs were blocking the road on Barre Street.
A key was lost at Hubbard Park.
On Memorial Drive, a car hit a deer.
Sept. 22A dog ran away from home on Pleasantview Street and was later located.
On Baseball Drive, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
A wallet was stolen on Main Street.
Sept. 23A wallet was found in the middle of Main Street and returned to its owner.
People were drinking on the bike path near Taylor Street.
A dog was barking on George Street.
On Barre Street, a vehicle was damaged by construction equipment.
Sept. 24Vandalism was reported at a Main Street business.
A small black purse was reported lost to the police department.
On Northfield Street, a child in a diaper was walking up the street.
Sept. 25A burglary was reported at Montpelier Pharmacy.
Traffic was backed up on Memorial Drive because of the hazardous waste collection event.
A dog that was running loose on River Street was returned to its owner.
On Berlin Street, a male fell asleep on the grass median.
A drone was flying in Hubbard Park and was taking pictures of people.
On Main Street, a silver Toyota key fob was found.
Vehicles were racing on College Street.
Sept. 26
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
A wallet was found in the Pitkin Lot.
People were drinking on the bike path.
