The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
April 13
A vehicle was passing other vehicles on Elm Street.
Two dogs got into a fight at Hubbard Park with one receiving minor injuries.
Someone broke into a display home on River Street and slept inside.
There was a citizen dispute over a shared driveway on Berlin Street.
A report of a teenage girl running around in her underwear turned out to be a girl who was clothed walking in the rain on Main Street.
April 14
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
Someone was being threatened on Elm Street.
April 15
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
On Sibley Avenue, a female was passed out on a lawn.
A suspicious person was reported on Memorial Drive.
April 16
A report of a 14-year-old driving up and down Pleasant View Street turned out to be a 16-year-old with a learner's permit.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
Neighbors were smoking marijuana on Hebert Road.
Drug activity was reported at the Dog River Park and Ride.
April 17
The Public Works Department was notified of a resident without water on Mountain View Street.
Drug activity was reported on Taylor Street.
An incident of home improvement fraud was reported on Elm Street.
On Elm Street, a Specialized bicycle was reported stolen.
April 18
A male was threatening to beat up someone on Barre Street.
Dogs were digging in a yard chasing woodchucks on Deerfield Drive.
A burglary was reported on Elm Street.
Drug activity was reported on Berlin Street.
