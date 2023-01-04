The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 4:14 pm
A vehicle broke down on Exit 8 off Interstate 89.
Someone was assaulted on Barre Street.
On River Street, someone was walking in traffic with a knife.
Dec. 27
A package was lost on Spring Street.
On Hubbard Street, a neighbor was playing loud music.
Vandalism was reported on Langdon Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Barre Street.
On Court Street, a wallet was lost.
A vehicle was abandoned on St. Paul Street.
Dec. 28
A dog bit someone on Barre Street.
Eggs were thrown at a house on Hubbard Street.
A female was unconscious on Main Street.
Dec. 29
A vehicle was vandalized on Hubbard Street.
Prescription sunglasses were found on State Street.
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a water leak was reported.
Dec. 30
A pouch with a driver's license and bank cards inside was lost on State Street.
On River Street, a truck lost its load in the roadway.
Property was found on State Street.
Dec. 31
A dog was reported missing on Judson Drive.
On Memorial Drive, a large pothole was reported.
A noisy New Year's Eve party was reported on Wilder Street.
Jan. 1
Loud music was reported on Hubbard Street.
Property was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Vandalism was reported on Hubbard Street.
Reporter
