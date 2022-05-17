The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 9
A sexual assault was reported on Barre Street.
Medication was lost downtown.
A checkbook was reported lost to the police department.
May 10
A vehicle was vandalized on Green Mountain Drive.
Signs were vandalized at Sabin’s Pasture.
Someone was sleeping in a wheelchair on the sidewalk on Taylor Street.
May 11
On Fuller Street, an incident of identity theft was reported.
A jacket and a car key fob were lost downtown.
Gunshots were heard on Leap Frog Hollow.
A female reported she was followed while jogging on School Street.
May 12
An unruly customer was reported on River Street.
Someone was threatened on Taylor Street.
A scam was reported on Hebert Road.
Items were stolen from a worksite on Cummings Street.
May 13
A dog was left in a vehicle on State Street.
Medication was stolen on Barre Street.
A vehicle was blocking a driveway near Hubbard Park.
May 14
On River Street, a license plate was found.
A black wallet was lost downtown.
On Winter Street, a male passed out on a porch.
A vehicle was stolen on State Street.
Vandalism was reported on Bailey Avenue.
May 15
A cat was found on Barre Street and returned to its owner.
On Hazen Place, an incident of road rage was reported.
A bike was stolen from a home on Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.