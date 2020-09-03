The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Aug. 24
A bicycle was found on Gallison Hill Road.
There were chickens in the street on Vine Street.
A bicycle was stolen on St. Paul Street.
Fireworks were being shot off on Elm Street.
A vehicle was vandalized on Hubbard Street.
Aug. 25
A vehicle was keyed on Cummings Street.
On Wilder Street, an incident of identity theft was reported.
A dog was running loose on North Street.
Aug. 26
Someone was drinking alcohol in public on East State Street.
A dog bit someone on the bike path.
On Barre Street, a dog was found.
Aug. 27
Someone was harassed on Bailey Avenue.
A Black Lives Matter sign was stolen on Gould Hill Road.
Someone was driving aggressively on River Street.
Aug. 28
There was a dispute between neighbors on River Street.
Someone was driving impaired on Barre Street.
A neighbor was taking pictures of a resident on River Street.
Aug. 29
A water main break was reported on Bailey Avenue.
Property was found on School Street.
On State Street, a bicycle was stolen.
Aug. 30
A bicycle was abandoned on the bike path near the Capital Plaza.
There was a dispute between neighbors on Cummings Street.
A vehicle was vandalized and its license plates were stolen on River Street.
On Easy Street, a dog was found.
