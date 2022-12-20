The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 12
Dec. 12
A dog attacked another dog on Greenwood Terrace.
Cash was lost on East State Street.
A vehicle was parked in a private lot on State Street.
On Winter Street, a dog was barking.
Dec. 13
Bicycles were stolen on Barre Street and Franklin Street.
On Berlin Street, a road hazard was reported.
Dec. 14
A vehicle's loud exhaust was reported on Hebert Road.
Aggressive driving was reported on Berlin Street.
An assault was reported on Ewing Street.
Dec. 15
A debit card was found on State Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a dog was lost or found.
People were acting disorderly on Main Street.
Dec. 16
A water main break was reported on Overlook Drive.
Threatening phone calls were reported on Barre Street.
A dog was running loose on Barre Street.
Dec. 17
Harassment was reported on State Street.
A tree was blocking the road on Pleasant Street.
Keys were lost in Hubbard Park.
A suspicious bag was reported on Hubbard Street.
Dec. 18
A wallet was found downtown.
The traffic signal was malfunctioning at the intersection of State and Main streets.
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on School Street.
