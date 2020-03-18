The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 9There was a box of ammunition in the roadway on Main Street.
A vehicle passed a school bus with its lights flashing on Berlin Street.
There was a vehicle with a loud exhaust spinning its tires at the Jacobs Parking lot.
March 10A vehicle hit a deer on River Street. No injuries were reported.
There was a two-car crash on Elm Street at about 10:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A wallet was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
A cellphone was lost on East State Street.
Someone was throwing objects at a window on College Street.
March 11On Main Street, a male was harassing a bus driver.
A juvenile problem was reported to the police department.
Someone was walking around with a flashlight on East State Street.
March 12A dog pooped on someone’s property on Barre Street.
Juveniles were being disruptive on Main Street.
Someone was being threatened on Main Street.
Keys were found on Main Street.
March 13Someone was assaulted on Prospect Street.
A wallet was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Traffic lights were not working properly at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Bailey Avenue.
A water main break was reported on Barre Street.
March 14A wallet was found on Greenwood Terrace.
On State Street, a water main break was reported.
Someone was driving erratically on Berlin Street.
March 15A gold ring was reported lost to the police department.
Rolling papers were reported stolen on State Street.
Someone was assaulted on State Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.