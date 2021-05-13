The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 3
A dog was wandering around Elm Street causing traffic issues until it was caught and returned to its owner.
On Hubbard Street, a male was walking around with a machete and talking on a cellphone.
May 4
There was a two-car crash on Granite Street at about 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Money was stolen on Northfield Street.
Someone was talking about being wanted by police on Barre Street.
May 5
Bike parts were found in the Blanchard Lot.
Counterfeit money was reported on Main Street.
There was a domestic disturbance on State Street.
May 6
A wallet was found on Colonial Drive.
On Route 2, a female was walking in the middle of the road.
Plywood debris was in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
May 7
Skateboarders refused to leave private property on Taylor Street.
An incident of identity theft was reported to the police department.
Someone was being followed on State Street.
Children weren’t listening to their parents on Barre Street.
May 8
A hydrant was leaking on Terrace Street.
Teens were riding a small dirt bike in the roadway on Cummings Street.
A parent was screaming a their child near the police department.
May 9
On Barre Street, a hate symbol sticker was found.
A debit card was found, turned into the police department and returned to its owner.
