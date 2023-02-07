The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 30
Harassment was reported on Elm Street.
A cellphone was lost on Main Street.
Jan. 31
Loud music was reported on Main Street.
A parking problem was reported on East State Street.
On Main Street, a purse was found and returned to its owner.
A driver was driving the wrong way on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
On Barre Street, a license plate was stolen.
There was debris in the roadway on East State Street.
A key ring was lost on Main Street.
On Berlin Street, a wallet was found.
Feb. 1
A license plate was stolen from a vehicle on Barre Street.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle was stolen.
A wallet was lost somewhere downtown.
Feb. 2
A vehicle crashed into a snowbank on Berlin Street. No injuries were reported.
On Towne Hill Road, vehicles passed a stopped school bus with its lights on.
A card holder was lost on Main Street.
Feb. 3
A parked vehicle was in the roadway on Liberty Street.
On State Street, a wallet was found.
Threatening graffiti was reported on Main Street.
A traffic light was malfunctioning at the intersection of Barre and River streets.
On Main Street, a water main break was reported.
Feb. 4
Water main breaks were reported on Towne Hill Road, Barre Street and River Street.
There was a suspicious event on Barre Street. No further information was provided.
Feb. 5
Harassment was reported on Hubbard Street.
A glove was found in the Blanchard Lot.
On State Street, a bank card was left in an ATM.
Erratic driving was reported on State Street.
