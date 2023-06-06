The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
May 29
A credit card was found on Elm Street.
On State Street, a vehicle broke down.
A roadway hazard was reported on River Street.
Camping was reported in Hubbard Park.
Dogs in the Winooski River were having a difficult time getting out.
May 30
Graffiti was reported at an apartment building on Elm Street.
An iPhone was reported lost to the police department.
On State Street, a debit card was found.
A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Barre Street.
On Barre Street, a dog was running loose.
May 31
Debris was in the roadway on Winter Street.
A credit card was found in the Pitkin Court parking lot.
On Cummings Street, a burglary was reported.
A vehicle was abandoned on School Street.
On Sibley Avenue, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
A bike was stolen on Northfield Street and later recovered.
June 1
Keys were lost on Main Street.
A debit card was found in the Pitkin Court parking lot.
On State Street, an iPhone was found.
A report stating a lawnmower was stolen on Hill Street was unfounded.
On Stone Cutters Way, a purse was lost.
June 2
On Main Street, a male brandished a knife.
A wallet was found and turned in to the police department.
Two males were drinking in a resident's backyard on Elm Street.
A dog was abandoned on Taylor Street.
June 3
Vandalism was reported on Harrison Avenue.
A vehicle broke down on Main Street.
On Hubbard Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
An iPhone was found on State Street.
Two vehicles were egged on Barre Street.
June 4
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
On Northfield Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
