The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Feb. 7
On Bailey Avenue, an attempted burglary was reported.
A wallet belonging to a Montpelier resident was found in New Jersey.
People were setting off fireworks in a parking lot on Main Street.
Feb. 8
A water leak was reported on Liberty Street.
On River Street, a vehicle broke down.
Traffic lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Drive.
Copper wire was stolen from a building on Green Mountain Drive.
A credit card was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
On Court Street, a cellphone was found.
Feb. 9
A key and key chain were lost somewhere downtown.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 10
A key fob was found on State Street.
On School Street, a parked vehicle was blocking another vehicle.
A belligerent person refused to leave a business on Barre Street.
Feb. 11
A cellphone was lost somewhere downtown.
Two males were yelling at a female at the pocket park on Main Street.
A wallet was found on State Street.
Property was abandoned on Stone Cutters Way.
Feb. 12
A wallet was lost somewhere downtown.
Someone was driving under the influence on River Street.
Feb. 13
Someone was sleeping in an entryway on Barre Street.
On Ewing Street, someone was being stalked.
Property was found on Elm Street.
There was a roadway hazard on Towne Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.