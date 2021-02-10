The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 1
On Northfield Street, a report of someone having seizures who was using alcohol and Valium was unfounded.
A vehicle broke down on Main Street.
Someone from Oregon called to report their Vermont phone number was prank called. They were told to contact their local police.
Feb. 2A trash can was blocking a sidewalk plow on Pearl Street.
Property was lost on Main Street.
Cash was found on the sidewalk on Main Street.
A suspicious package was reported on Dover Road.
Feb. 3Someone was outside a residence on School Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Main Street.
A water leak was reported on First Avenue.
Feb. 4Someone was driving erratically on Main Street.
A piece of furniture was stolen off of a front porch on Liberty Street.
Someone was in the road causing a traffic hazard on Berlin Street.
Feb. 5A neighbor was yelling on Hebert Road.
On Hebert Road, an incident of child abuse was reported.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Hebert Road.
Feb. 6A dog was running loose on Elm Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a vehicle was stuck.
A water leak was reported on Cummings Street.
On Foster Street, a utility line was hanging low.
