The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
June 6
Graffiti was reported on Dog River Road.
A pedestrian was almost hit by a vehicle on Main Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a dog was barking.
June 7
Dogs were left in a vehicle on State Street.
A water main break was reported on Main Street.
On River Street, a dog was found.
People were throwing watermelons from a parking garage on National Life Drive.
June 8
A hearing aid was lost downtown.
On Elm Street, a parked vehicle was blocking a driveway.
Someone was being harassed on the bike path.
June 9
People were loitering on Main Street.
A wallet was found on Elm Street.
On River Street, a computer was stolen.
June 10
A custody dispute was reported to the police department.
There was a suspicious person on Barre Street.
On Main Street, a dog was barking.
June 11
A child's bicycle was stolen from a driveway on Liberty Street.
Children were left in a vehicle on Cummings Street.
A dog was barking on George Street.
On Liberty Street, a pride flag was vandalized.
A debit card was left at an ATM on Bailey Avenue.
June 12
A wallet was found downtown and returned to its owner.
On National Life Drive, a vehicle broke down.
Someone who was intoxicated was loitering on Berlin Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.