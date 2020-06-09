The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
June 1
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
A burglary was reported on Sherwood Drive.
Property was lost on Route 12.
People were drinking and yelling at people on the path behind the State House.
Fireworks were being set off on Elm Street.
June 2
A male with a stick threatened someone on State Street.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
A vehicle that was reported stolen on Barre Street was found in Randolph.
On Shamrock Lane, a report of two teenagers with weapons turned out to be teenagers playing with Air Soft guns.
Gunshots were heard on Foster Street.
Someone was smoking marijuana in public on Court Street.
June 3
A juvenile was climbing on a bridge on School Street.
Someone was being harassed on Cummings Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, someone was concerned about bears being attracted to a small fire.
June 4
On Main Street, someone was sleeping in the foyer of a building.
A dog running loose on State Street was picked up by its owner.
On Elm Street, a camper trailer was dragging its sewer pipe.
June 5
A water leak was reported on Fuller Street.
There was a two-car crash on State Street at about 4 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A group of homeless people were moved off of private property on Memorial Drive.
June 6
A male was urinating in public near the Blanchard Lot.
Someone was trespassing on Memorial Drive.
A woman on Cummings Street reported her neighbors were talking about her.
On Elm Street, a male was dancing and drinking with his pants down.
June 7
A sexual assault was reported on Bliss Road.
On State Street, a cellphone and wallet were found and returned to their owner.
A Visa card was found somewhere in the city.
On Baseball Drive, a backpack was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.