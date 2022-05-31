The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 23
A family fight was reported on Hebert Road.
On Main Street, a vehicle was blocking a crosswalk.
Someone was locked out of their vehicle on Main Street.
A key chain was found downtown.
On River Street, a dog was found.
Someone tried to break into a home on Gould Hill Road.
May 24
A vehicle broke down on Main Street.
There was a two-car crash on Memorial Drive at about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A bear was outside a home on Barre Street.
May 25
Suspicious email communication was reported on Main Street.
Keys were lost somewhere downtown.
Someone was sleeping on the ground on State Street.
An assault was reported at the pocket park near the bike path.
Someone was driving erratically on Granite Street.
A campfire was reported on Memorial Drive.
On Main Street, a change purse was lost.
May 26
Threatening behavior was reported on Main Street.
There was an injured chicken on Liberty Street.
A cellphone was stolen on Main Street.
Someone took a photo of someone else on Taylor Street.
May 27
A debit card was found on Bailey Avenue and its owner was contacted.
On Loomis Street, a vehicle passed a school bus loading children.
Someone was assaulted on the bike path near Taylor Street.
Gunshots were reported at Hubbard Park.
A vehicle broke down on Barre Street.
Underage drinking was reported on Cummings Street.
People were sitting near the roadway on Main Street.
May 28
A dog was found on Berlin Street.
On Bailey Avenue, utility lines were down.
A debit card was lost on the bike path.
Fireworks were shot off near Mill Road.
May 29
A bike reported stolen from a home on State Street was later found and returned.
On Towne Hill Road, a vehicle broke down.
Eyeglasses with black metal rims was found on Main Street.
