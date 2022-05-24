The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 16
A cellphone was lost somewhere between Montpelier and Berlin.
Someone was assaulted on Taylor Street.
On Main Street, someone was sabotaging a freezer at a business.
May 17
Someone had an aggressive dog on Northfield Street and was blocking the sidewalk.
A debit card was found downtown and destroyed.
Animals were abandoned on Barre Street.
Someone was assaulted on Barre Street.
May 18
Someone was sleeping next to the bike path on Taylor Street.
A dog was lost on Spring Hollow Lane.
On Taylor Street, items were left near the bike path.
Keys were lost on State Street.
A wallet was found on River Street and returned to its owner.
On Stone Cutters Way, a dog was wandering around.
May 19
There was an aggressive dog on the bike path near Taylor Street.
Someone with a flashlight was on someone's property on Liberty Street.
There was an unsecured fridge on the side of the road on College Street.
Items were stolen from a building on State Street.
May 20
A scam phone call was reported on Cummings Street.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle broke down.
Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Cummings Street.
A gas pump was damaged on State Street.
May 21
A wallet was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
Threatening mail was reported on St. Paul Street.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
On Pitkin Court, a debit card was found.
May 22
A set of keys with a Toyota key fob was found on State Street.
Two people were arguing on Hubbard Street.
Littering was reported on Hubbard Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.