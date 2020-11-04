The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 26
A sexual assault was reported on Hebert Road.
On Main Street, a parked vehicle was blocking a dumpster.
A sexual assault was reported on Spring Street.
On Green Mountain Drive, a vehicle was vandalized and gone through.
Oct. 27
Vandalism was reported on State Street.
An incident of forgery was reported on River Street.
On Barre Street, a phone scam was reported.
Oct. 28
A bicycle was found on Main Street.
Someone was harassing an Independence Green business on Facebook.
Beer was stolen from a Main Street building.
A bank card was found on Main Street.
On Dover Road, there was an old dog in a driveway that might have been injured.
Oct. 29
Someone was screaming on North Franklin Street.
A male was asking children for money on Main Street.
On State Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
A vehicle was leaking oil on Elm Street.
Oct. 30
There was a suspicious vehicle on Main Street.
A welfare check was conducted on Northfield Street.
Oct. 31
Wood was in the roadway on Bailey Avenue.
A key was found on School Street.
Eggs were thrown at a vehicle on Main Street.
Nov. 1
A fence was vandalized on Hubbard Street.
On Northfield Street a male was yelling.
