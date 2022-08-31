The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 22Loud music was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
A vehicle broke down on Elm Street.
On Elm Street, an intoxicated female was walking in traffic.
Eyeglasses were lost on Main Street.
Aug. 23A vehicle hit a deer on Hill Street.
Property was found on State Street and turned in to the police department.
There was a disturbance outside a business on Northfield Street.
Aug. 24A parked vehicle was taking up multiple parking spaces on Main Street.
On Barre Street, a cellphone was lost.
Drug activity was reported on Meadow Lane.
A set of keys was found on Pearl Street.
Items were stolen from a building on East Montpelier Road.
Aug. 25Art was stolen from Bethany Church.
A traffic light was malfunctioning on the Granite Street bridge.
On East Montpelier Road, a wallet was lost.
A dog reported lost on Hubbard Street was later located on the property.
On Main Street, an American flag was set on fire.
Aug. 26A license was found downtown and turned in to the police department.
On State Street, a female was yelling incoherently.
Aug. 27A vehicle was vandalized on Elm Street.
On Elm Street, a dog was reported lost.
A key fob was lost downtown.
Aug. 28On Main Street, a burglary was reported.
A small, white poodle was found at Hubbard Park.
On Main Street, a confused individual was reported.
