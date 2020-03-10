The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 2
A stroller was stolen off of the sidewalk on Elm Street.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle had two flat tires.
Survey equipment was found on Terrace Street and the company it belonged to was contacted.
Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on College Street.
A couple was making out in a vehicle on River Street.
March 3
A suitcase full of clothes was found on Main Street.
Keys were found at the Jacobs Parking Lot.
A gun was stolen on Sherwood Drive.
March 4
A woman was screaming near Richardson Street.
There was a hitchhiker on River Street.
An iPhone was found on Barre Street and its owner was contacted.
On Barre Street, a male threw a bottle at a vehicle.
Lines were down on Putnam Street.
March 5
A credit card was found on Bailey Avenue.
On State Street, a driver’s license was found.
A backpack was stolen at City Center.
On State Street, a deer that was reportedly acting strangely turned out to be fine.
March 6
On Court Street, a dog pooped on someone’s lawn.
A laptop was found on Barre Street.
Drug paraphernalia was found on Main Street.
An older male made strange comments to a juvenile on Barre Street.
On School Street, a wallet was found.
March 7
A MasterCard was found on Elm Street.
On Main Street, a brown leather wallet was found.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
March 8
Two males were trying to get into a vehicle on Vine Street.
A window screen was displaced and there were hand prints on a window on Franklin Street.
On Hubbard Park Drive, a dog was reported missing but was found a short time later.
An inspection sticker was stolen off of a vehicle on Main Street.
