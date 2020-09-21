The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Sept. 7
A utility line was down in the roadway on Hubbard Street.
On School Street, a loud party was reported.
Sept. 8
A door was vandalized on Barre Street.
Litter was reported on State Street.
A homeless person was staying at the canoe landing near High School Drive.
Sept. 9
An inspection sticker was stolen from a vehicle on Barre Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Main Street.
Trash was dumped into a private dumpster on Elm Street.
Sept. 10
An aggressive dog was reported on Main Street.
On Derby Drive, a door was damaged.
Vandalism was reported on Park Avenue.
A syringe was found on Barre Street.
On State Street, a dog was yelping and a male was yelling.
Sept. 11
A debit card was found downtown.
On Stump Dump Road, an injured cat was reported.
Packages were stolen on Bailey Avenue.
Sept. 12
Items were lost on State Street.
A missing juvenile on Main Street was located safe.
Sept. 13
Someone threw what appeared to be a street sign into the river on Mechanic Street.
A storm drain was open on North Street.
Sept. 14
Items were stolen from a building on North College Street.
A dog was found on Richardson Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle at the Jacobs Lot.
A vehicle passed a school bus with its red lights flashing on Main Street.
On Northfield Street, a flag was stolen from a truck.
Sept. 15
Someone was being threatened on Main Street.
On State Street, someone relieved themselves by a dumpster.
Sept. 16
Items were reported stolen on Barre Street.
A bear was reported on Bailey Avenue.
On Route 2, a vehicle broke down.
Sept. 17
A sexual assault was reported on Northfield Street.
Keys and a fleece jacket were lost at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.
Someone smashed a vehicle’s window and stole items from the vehicle on Elm Street.
On State Street, someone claimed they had made an order at a restaurant and wanted a refund, but an investigation showed they had not made the order. They were given a no trespass notice for the business.
A suspicious puddle was reported on Loomis Street.
Someone was assaulted on Barre Street.
Sept. 18
Property was found and turned into the police department.
A vehicle was vandalized on State Street.
On Cummings Street, a citizen dispute was reported.
A driver’s license was found and turned into the police department.
Sept. 19
On Man Street, an iPhone was found.
A Visa card and an ID were found at Hubbard Park and returned to their owner.
Sept. 20
On Elm Street, a bicycle was stolen.
There was a dead fox in the roadway on Sherwood Drive.
Someone was assaulted on State Street.
