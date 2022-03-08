The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Feb. 28
There was an intoxicated male at an apartment on Main Street.
A neighbor dispute was reported on Barre Street.
On Barre Street, an intoxicated male was causing a disturbance.
March 1
A vehicle broke down on Greenock Avenue.
On College Street, a dog got loose and was reunited with its owner.
A vehicle was stuck on Berlin Street.
March 2
A suspicious male was reported on Elm Street.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle broke down.
A set of keys was lost on the bike path.
On Wilder Street, a package was stolen from a home.
A dog was left in a vehicle on School Street.
March 3
Items were stolen on Elm Street.
A citizen made a complaint on Elm Street.
March 4
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at the warming shelter on State Street.
A dog complaint was made on North Street.
March 5
There was a roadway hazard on Northfield Street.
A wallet was lost somewhere in the city.
An Apple AirPods charging case was lost downtown.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on School Street.
There was debris on the sidewalk on College Street.
Someone was assaulted on Langdon Street.
March 6
A vehicle broke down on the Exit 8 off ramp.
On State Street, a male asking for a ride chased some people.
A dispute over a living situation was reported on Charles Street.
