The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 23A dog was running loose on East State Street.
On Terrace Street, a small brush fire was reported.
A vehicle broke down on Elm Street.
March 24Items were found on Main Street.
Someone was pacing for two hours, talking to himself and screaming at at Blanchard Court parking lot.
March 25A package reported stolen off of a porch on Elm Street turned out to have been picked up by its owner.
On Redstone Avenue, a dog was reported lost.
A welfare check was conducted on Elm Street.
March 26A vehicle with a loud exhaust was reported on Elm Street.
There was a juvenile problem on River Road.
Someone was drinking and smoking near gas pumps on Berlin Street.
March 27A juvenile was out of control on Northfield Street.
Someone was loitering on Main Street.
Two juveniles were skateboarding downtown and nearly hit a pedestrian.
A credit card was found and turned into the police department.
On State Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
A female was taking pictures of a business through the windows on State Street.
March 28An unusual note was left for someone on Northfield Street.
Property was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
A bicycle was found on Gallison Hill Road.
On Main Street, a male was drinking and making lewd comments to females walking by.
People were fishing without licenses on Power Plant Road.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
March 29Someone was lying down on the lawn in front of the State House.
On Main Street, someone was following people around.
An air conditioner was dumped at Gateway Park.
