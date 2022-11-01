The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 24A wallet was lost on Main Street.
On Clarendon Avenue, a vehicle broke down.
A wallet was lost on Main Street.
Oct. 25Vandalism was reported on Taylor Street.
There was a deer carcass in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
A disturbance was reported on Taylor Street.
Oct. 26Vandalism was reported on State Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Main Street.
On River Street, a vehicle broke down.
A Halloween prank was reported on Leap Frog Hollow.
Oct. 27A jacket was lost on Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on River Street.
Someone was driving under the influence on Route 302.
Kids were on a roof on Main Street.
Oct. 28Harassment was reported on East State Street.
A key was found in the Blanchard lot.
On Barre Street, a threatening voicemail was reported.
Oct. 29A cellphone was found on Main Street.
On State Street, a report stating a car was stolen was unfounded.
A walking cane was lost downtown.
Oct. 30
There was a suspicious vehicle on Maple Lane.
A noise disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.
