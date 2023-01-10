The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 2
A vehicle broke down on Bailey Avenue.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
An assault was reported on Cross Street.
On State Street, an iPhone was found.
A cellphone without a SIM card was found on State Street.
Jan. 3
Debris was in the roadway on River Street and Memorial Drive.
A vehicle left the scene of a crash on School Street.
Jan. 4
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
On Main Street, a report of vandalism was unfounded.
Car keys were lost on State Street.
A cellphone was lost on Main Street.
Jan. 5
On State Street, a road hazard was reported.
An abandoned campsite was reported at Hubbard Park.
On Main Street, a cellphone was lost.
Jan. 6
A wallet was lost downtown.
On Ridge Street, a dog was lost.
A credit card was found on Main Street.
Jan. 7
There was a suspicious vehicle on Liberty Street.
Vehicles were vandalized on Pitkin Court.
