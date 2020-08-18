The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 3Someone was assaulted on River Street.
A flower pot was vandalized on Elm Street.
On Dog River Road, a suspicious package turned out to be clothing.
Two teens were trying to get into a mechanical room on Taylor Street.
An apartment was leaking water on Barre Street.
On River Street, a chimney smelled like it was burning trash, but a resident said it was paper and cardboard.
Aug. 4People were smoking marijuana in public on Taylor Street.
A small amount of cash was found on Elm Street.
Luggage was discarded on Berlin Street.
Gunshots reported on Connor Road turned out to be people shooting clay pigeons in East Montpelier.
A tree fell near Berlin Street.
Aug. 5Graffiti was reported on State Street.
Flowers and their boxes were damaged on Elm Street.
A wallet was found on Main Street.
Keys were found at Hubbard Park.
Someone was hitting and kicking a dog on East State Street.
Aug. 6A female was screaming on Mechanic Street.
On Barre Street, a bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.
A truck was speeding on State Street.
On Wilder Street, a group of teenagers were smoking something.
Aug. 7People were playing basketball at 2 a.m. on North Street.
A sickly looking fox was reported on Elm Street.
On Vine Street, a cellphone was found.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Barre Street.
A hydrant was leaking on Loomis Street.
Aug. 8Cash was stolen from a building on North College Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Gallison Hill Road.
Three bicycles were found in the woods near Gallison Hill Road.
An injured deer was reported on Old Country Club Road.
Aug. 9A skunk had a container stuck on its head on Barre Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Main Street.
A debit card was found on State Street.
Aug. 10Someone was yelling on State Street.
On Route 12, someone was throwing firecrackers at people’s feet.
Police helped remove a bat from in a home on Winter Street.
Aug. 11A dog was left in a car on Stone Cutters Way.
Mail was stolen on North College Street.
Someone was using an exterior outlet without permission on State Street.
Aug. 12A dog was off the leash on State Street.
Property was found on State Street.
A couple going through a divorce and living together on Barre Street had a dispute over the utilities.
Aug. 13A downed wire was near the road on College Street.
On Main Street, an intoxicated man was breaking bottles and throwing trash.
Property was found on River Street.
A dog was lost on Ewing Street.
Aug. 14Two males were “heckling a gal” on Elm Street.
Someone was knocking loudly on a residents’ door and the resident thought they were with the Census.
A group of disrespectful kids was reported on Berlin Street.
Aug. 15An injured cat was reported on Berlin Street.
Painters were blocking the sidewalk on Main Street.
A loud bang was heard on Northfield Street.
Aug. 16Someone was laying in the bicycle path on Gin Lane.
Aggressive panhandling was reported on Main Street.
On Murray Road, a vehicle was abandoned.
