The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 9
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 3:26 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:

Jan. 9
Jan. 9
A low-hanging wire was reported on Elm Street.
On Main Street, a burglary was reported.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Main Street, but the owner later reported they had forgot they parked the vehicle elsewhere.
Jan. 10
On State Street, a vehicle reported stolen was located where the owner had parked it.
A debit card was reported lost to the police department.
Property was found on Court Street.
Jan. 11
Vandalism was reported on State Street.
A vehicle broke down on State Street.
Residents on Mechanic Street were without water.
Jan. 12
A dog was running loose on Spring Street.
There was an animal problem on State Street.
A suspicious phone call was reported on Clarendon Avenue.
Jan. 13
A male was sleeping in a public building on Barre Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
A key fob was lost downtown.
Keys were lost somewhere between City Hall and Langdon Street Tavern.
Jan. 14
A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway on Jay Street.
Loud music was reported on Elm Street.
Jan. 15
Power outages were reported downtown.
Harassment was reported on Elm Street.
