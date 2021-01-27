The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 18A loud bang was reported on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Water was coming out of the ground on Robinhood Circle.
Property was found on River Street.
A tree fell into the roadway on Bliss Road.
Jan. 19Vandalism was reported on Downing Street.
Someone was trespassing on Terrace Street.
Jan. 20Property was found in a Blanchard Court parking lot.
A tree fell at Hubbard Park.
Two pig carcasses were found in the trash on West Street.
Property was lost on Franklin Street.
Jan. 21A rear bumper for a Chevy was found in the roadway on State Street.
On College Street, an incident of identity theft was reported.
People were fixing a vehicle on State Street.
Jan. 22Vandalism was reported on State Street.
Property was found on St. Paul Street.
Juveniles were on a roof on Main Street.
Jan. 23A wallet was found and turned into the police department.
On Granite Street, a traffic hazard was reported.
Someone was urinating in public on River Street.
Jan. 24A burglary was reported on Elm Street.
There was a two-car crash on Elm Street at about 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A cellphone was found on Gallison Hill Road and returned to its owner.
