The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 17A chair was blocking the sidewalk on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
On State Street, a debit card was found.
Firecrackers were set off on Barre Street.
Aug. 18Flower pots were vandalized on Elm Street.
A scam was reported on Main Street.
On Forest Drive, an intoxicated person was causing a disturbance over the death of a loved one.
Aug. 19Someone tried to steal a flag on Terrace Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Barre Street.
On Berlin Street, a dangerous dog was reported.
Aug. 20A homeless person was sleeping under a porch on State Street.
On Old Country Club Road, a bicycle was found on the side of the road.
A large amount of trash was dumped into a private dumpster on Main Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a bicycle was found.
Aug. 21A bicycle was stolen on Barre Street.
People were not wearing masks at the post office on State Street.
A phone scam was reported on State Street.
Aug. 22People were being loud at a bonfire on Barre Street.
Someone slashed a vehicle’s tire on State Street.
A dog was running loose on North Street.
On Barre Street, a report of a woman screaming at children turned out to be a mother trying to get her son to east his vegetables.
Aug. 23A Black Lives Matter sign was vandalized on Main Street.
On State Street, a bicycle was stolen.
Keys were found on the bike path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.