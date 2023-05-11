The following is a sampling of incidents reported by the Montpelier Police Department in recent days:
May 1
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
On Loomis Street, a scam was reported.
An EBT card was found and turned in to the police department.
On Main Street, an assault was reported.
May 2
A credit card was found on Main Street.
On Corse Street, a dog ran off.
A credit card was found and turned in to the police department.
May 3
A group of people was playing loud, vulgar music and drinking on Main Street.
Noise was reported on Cummings Street.
May 4
An overloaded trailer was reported on Elm Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a dog was lost or found.
May 5
On Bailey Avenue, a possible rabid raccoon was reported.
A one-car crash was reported on Memorial Drive at about 11:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
There was a hazard in the roadway on Langdon Street.
A Visa card was found on Bailey Avenue.
May 6
Property was found on Main Street.
A dog was barking on Vine Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a suspicious male was reported.
An incident of road rage was reported on Memorial Drive.
Fireworks were shot off near Clarendon Avenue.
May 7
A cellphone was found on Main Street.
There was a sign in the roadway on Main Street.
A dog was reported lost on State Street.
