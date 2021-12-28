The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Dec. 20
Keys were found on the bike path near Taylor Street.
Noise was reported on St. Paul Street.
A wallet was lost on Elm Street.
Dec. 21
On State Street, a vehicle slid off the road.
Someone was in the roadway on Main Street.
A cellphone was reported lost to the police department.
On Terrace Street, a bucket of tools was found in the road.
Keys were lost on Court Street.
Someone was sleeping in a vehicle on Dog River Road.
Dec. 22
A sign was in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
On Main Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
Items were stolen on Mechanic Street.
Someone was threatened on Mechanic Street.
A dog went missing on Elm Street.
Dec. 23
A suspicious phone call was reported on Memorial Drive.
Fireworks or gunshots were reported on Elm Street.
Someone who was intoxicated was causing a disturbance on Langdon Street.
Dec. 24
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Loomis Street.
A small medical device was lost downtown.
On School Street, a male was locked inside a closed business.
Dec. 25
Someone was sleeping in the pocket park on Main Street.
Threatening text messages were received on Elm Street.
Dec. 26
Vandalism was reported on Deerfield Drive.
A dog that was running loose was returned to its owner on Woodrow Avenue.
Someone was assaulted on School Avenue.
