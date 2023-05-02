April 24
Property was found on State Street.
Noise was reported on Cummings Street.
People were loitering on Berlin Street.
A purse was lost on Stone Cutters Way.
On Elm Street, a wallet was found.
Fraudulent activity was reported to the police department.
An attempted theft of a city street sign was reported at the intersection of State Street and Gaylord Drive.
A parked vehicle rolled out of its space at the Tomasi Lot.
On Main Street, a vehicle broke down.
An iPhone was lost on Main Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a debit card was found.
A dog bite was reported on Deerfield Drive.
On Barre Street, a disturbance was reported.
Teens were on skateboards on State Street.
A vehicle was egged on Elm Street.
On East Montpelier Road, a wallet and a driver’s license were found.
A dog was running loose on Hubbard Street.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle ran out of gas.
A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle on State Street.
Two males were going through an unlocked vehicle on Hubbard Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on Nelson Street.
On Main Street, a male repeatedly urinated on private property.
Debris was in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
An encampment was reported on State Street.
Harassment was reported on Main Street.
Traffic cones on Elm Street were thrown into the Winooski River.
