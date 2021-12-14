The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Dec. 6
On Main Street, a dog ran away.
A key fob was found and turned in to the police department.
There was a tree in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
Dec. 7
There was a suspicious person on Barre Street.
A checkbook was found on Main Street and its owner was contacted.
On State Street, a water leak was reported.
Dec. 8
People were on someone’s roof on Crestview Drive.
A male was yelling for help on Miles Court.
On Cummings Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
A package was found in the roadway on Berlin Street and returned to its owner.
Dec. 9
Someone was calling dispatch and harassing and being vulgar with dispatchers at the police department.
An item was lost at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
On Barre Street, a railroad crossing signal was malfunctioning.
A counterfeit bill was used at a business on Main Street.
Dec. 10
A cellphone was found on Park Avenue and returned to its owner.
On Elm Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
There was a civil dispute on State Street.
Dec. 11
A vehicle that broke down was blocking traffic on Main Street.
On East Montpelier Road, a key fob was lost.
Someone was being threatened on Cummings Street.
Dec. 12
A road hazard was reported on Cummings Street.
Someone was yelling on Main Street.
A set of keys was found on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.