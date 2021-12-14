Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow developing later in the day. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening turning to light rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.