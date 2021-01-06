The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 28
Someone was living in a bus at the Dog River park-and-ride.
Items were stolen on Gallison Hill Road.
A dog running loose on East State Street was returned to its owner.
Dec. 29
Packages were stolen on Towne Hill Road.
Mail was stolen on Gallison Hill Road.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
Dec. 30
A credit card was found on Main Street.
Mail was stolen on Sunset Avenue.
Parked vehicles were blocking traffic on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Dec. 31
Items were stolen on Freedom Drive.
A cellphone was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was trespassing on North Franklin Street.
Jan. 1
A female locked herself out of her residence on Northfield Street.
On Park Avenue, a cellphone was found.
People were looking into windows on Terrace Street.
A gunshot was heard on Hebert Road.
Jan. 2
A plow truck knocked over a fire hydrant on Chestnut Hill Road.
Someone was driving under the influence on River Street.
On Hubbard Street, a vehicle got stuck in the snow.
Jan. 3
A dog was running loose on St. Paul Street.
There was a three-car crash on Elm Street at about 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A female was harassing another female on Berlin Street.
