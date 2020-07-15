The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
June 29Someone was urinating on the side of a building on Main Street.
A dog was reported lost on West Street.
June 30A report of a juvenile in traffic on Barre Street turned out to be an adult who was fine.
On Taylor Street, a male was walking around with an open container of alcohol.
A credit card was found on Main Street.
July 1A vehicle was reported stolen on State Street.
Someone’s pants were falling down on Taylor Street.
A motorcycle was vandalized on Kemp Avenue.
July 2Property was found on Hubbard Street.
A car hit a deer on Elm Street. No injuries were reported.
July 3A bear was in the roadway on Gallison Hill Road.
There was debris in the roadway on Barre Street.
Someone was shooting off fireworks without a permit on Barre Street.
July 4A dog was barking on College Street.
Fireworks were set off on River Street, Main Street and Barre Street.
July 5A bear was reported at Blanchard Park.
On Main Street, items were stolen from a building.
A child’s scooter was found somewhere in the city.
On Gallison Hill Road, a license plate was found.
Cats were left in a vehicle on State Street, but they turned out to be “purrrfectly fine.”
July 6A wallet was found on Taylor Street with money missing.
Two bears were reported on Summer Street.
A credit card was found on Main Street.
Someone disrobed at Hubbard Park.
July 7Someone was trying to sell an inspection sticker on River Street.
A dog was stolen from the Shaw’s parking lot.
On State Street, a male had an open container of alcohol.
July 8A cellphone was found on Main Street.
On Cummings Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Someone on Lague Drive was being harassed on social media.
A burglary was reported on Poolside Drive.
There was a chicken in the road on Main Street.
A female pooped and urinated on the bicycle path near Taylor Street.
July 9Debris from fireworks was reported on Gould Hill Road.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
Someone was bicycling with their butt exposed on River Street.
An aggressive dog was reported on Main Street.
July 10A driver’s license was found on Dog River Road.
Drug activity was reported on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Children were climbing on rocks on Elm Street.
July 11Drug activity was reported on Main Street.
A driver’s license was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was lying face down on Berlin Street.
