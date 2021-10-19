The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Oct. 11
A dispute over housing was reported on Northfield Street.
On Elm Street, someone in a vehicle was harassing cyclists.
A cellphone was found and turned in to the police department.
People were shooting BB guns on Cummings Street.
A package was stolen from a porch on State Street.
Fireworks were shot off on East State Street.
A deer was hit by a vehicle on Elm Street.
Oct. 12
Keys were found on the bike path.
A license plate went missing from a vehicle on Ridge Street.
On Elm Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
Someone was driving erratically on Northfield Street.
Kids were on the State House lawn carrying a sword.
Oct. 13
On Towne Hill Road, a loud “boom” was reported.
A black tri-fold wallet was lost downtown.
Kids were throwing rocks at a home on Cummings Street.
A vehicle was vandalized on Cummings Street.
Oct. 14
Two chairs were dumped on the sidewalk on Barre Street.
A bicycle was abandoned on Cummings Street.
Gunshots heard on State Street turned out to be someone hunting ducks.
Medication was stolen from a home on State Street and later recovered.
Oct. 15
A vehicle was towing a trailer with an unsecured load on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
There was a dead opossum in the road on Main Street.
Items were stolen on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Children were running around with flashlights on Cliff Street.
Oct. 16
Engines were being revved on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
A purse was found downtown.
Two people, one of them a topless female, were smoking something at Blanchard Park.
A male urinated on a bathroom floor on River Street.
On Stone Cutters Way, a shopping cart was stolen from the Hunger Mountain Coop.
A debit card was lost on the bike path.
