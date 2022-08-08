The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 1A bike was stolen on Main Street.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
On Main Street, a purse was lost.
A cellphone was lost at the Dog River Park-and-Ride.
Aug. 2Harassment was reported on Taylor Street.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
Someone urinated in public on Main Street.
A female was sitting in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
Aug. 3Keys were lost between State Street and Main Street.
A wallet was lost on Elm Street.
On Loomis Street, an animal problem was reported.
A dog was lost in Hubbard Park.
Aug. 4Vandalism was reported on Poolside Drive.
An iPhone was found on Barre Street and returned to its owner.
On Main Street, a silver key was found.
A child was bitten by a dog on Poolside Drive.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
Aug. 5A disturbance was reported on Taylor Street.
On Dog River Road, a suspicious person was reported.
Aug. 6A water main break was reported on East State Street.
Property was found on Bailey Avenue.
A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle on Main Street.
Aug. 7There was a suspicious person at Hubbard Park.
A Subaru key fob was found on Elm Street.
