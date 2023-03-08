The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 27
A traffic hazard was reported on Pioneer Street.
On Berlin Street, a vehicle broke down.
Graffiti was reported on Elm Street.
A wallet was lost on Towne Street.
Feb. 28
Someone was kicked out of the warming shelter on State Street.
A debit card was reported lost to the police department.
Threatening behavior was reported on Hubbard Street.
March 1
A vehicle struck a mailbox on Hebert Road.
On Barre Street, a key was found.
A debit card was found on State Street.
March 2
A dog was reported lost on Elm Street.
On East Montpelier Road, a wallet was lost.
A traffic hazard was reported on East Montpelier Road.
On Main Street, an assault was reported. Those involved were not cooperative with the investigation.
March 3
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
On Memorial Drive, an incident of road rage was reported.
Someone was knocking on a resident’s door on Elm Street.
March 4
Keys were found on Dog River Road.
A dispute over property was reported on Berlin Street.
March 5
An assault reported on Main Street was unfounded.
Stalking was reported to the police department.
A robbery was reported on Barre Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.