The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
July 19
A child wandered away from his mother at Hubbard Park and was located.
Vandalism was reported on Bailey Avenue.
A male was sitting on a retaining wall behind the police department.
July 20
Someone was screaming on Terrace Street.
Drug paraphernalia was found in a hotel room on State Street.
The traffic lights weren’t working at the intersection of Main Street and State Street.
A report of someone lying on the ground turned out to be a pile of clothes on State Street.
On School Street, a water leak was reported.
A wallet was found on Main Street.
July 21
A water leak was reported on Main Street.
Someone was threatened on Gallison Hill Road.
At the Capitol Plaza parking lot, someone was hit in the face while intervening in a conflict.
July 22
A wallet was stolen on State Street.
Keys were lost somewhere in the city.
A bicycle was stolen from Union Elementary School.
On Graves Street, a rock thrown from a mower hit a vehicle’s window.
July 23
Someone was being stalked on Taylor Street.
A dog was running in traffic on State Street.
On Parkway Street, an injured animal was reported.
Someone had a crowbar on Court Street.
July 24
A vehicle’s windows were smashed out on Court Street.
Two vehicles were vandalized on Barre Street.
A debit card was stolen from a residence on Main Street.
On State Street, a naked person was riding a bicycle.
July 25
A backpack was found on Baldwin Street.
On Northfield Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Someone was assaulted on Elm Street.
A sign was vandalized on Merrill Terrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.