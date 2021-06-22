The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
June 14
Grave markers with the letter “P” on them were stolen from Green Mountain Cemetery.
Someone shot a window with a pellet gun on River Street.
There was a one-car crash on River Street at about 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A hearing aid was lost downtown.
June 15
An irate male was screaming on Man Street.
On Memorial Drive, a dog was running loose.
A dog was left in a vehicle on State Street.
On State Street, AirPods were stolen.
June 16
A wallet was reported lost to the police department.
Someone was driving under the influence on State Street.
Littering was reported on Barre Street.
June 17
A wallet was found on Poolside Drive.
On Taylor Street, a wallet was stolen.
A fox that appeared to have mange was reported on Spring Hollow Lane.
June 18
Someone was on a resident's porch on State Street and disturbed a fire pit.
A cellphone and credit card were stolen on Barre Street.
On Hebert Road, a neighbor was threatening people on their porch.
A cellphone was found on Dog River Road.
June 19
Reports of a dog left in a vehicle and the owner being intoxicated were unfounded on Route 302.
A male ran after a fire truck on East State Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a drain hole was open.
Important paperwork was accidentally left in a purse donated to Trinity United Methodist Church. The owner was contacted.
June 20
An unattended motorcycle's lights were flashing on Liberty Street.
Someone was trespassing on Berlin Street.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.