The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Sept. 21A dog was lost on Terrace Street.
Someone hit a vehicle on Main Street.
On Taylor Street, someone was asked to buy alcohol for someone.
Someone was smoking marijuana on Northfield Street.
A bicycle was stolen on State Street.
Sept. 22
Two duffel bags were found and turned into the police department.
A dog was found on Mountain View Drive and returned to its owner.
Someone called police believing his vehicle was stolen, but it had been towed.
Sept. 23
Someone was trespassing on Northfield Street.
A mental health issue was reported on Prospect Street.
On Vine Street, a complaint about a grocery delivery service was made.
Sept. 24
An ex-housemate was taking property from a residence on North College Street.
Two men were smoking marijuana on Main Street.
An intoxicated male on Main Street called 911 for a ride home.
Sept. 25
A syringe was found on Barre Street.
Drug activity was reported at a park and ride.
Someone was being harassed on Northfield Street.
Sept. 26
A market was reported on Northfield Street.
On Spring Street, a mental health incident was reported.
A disruptive juvenile was reported on Bliss Road.
Sept. 27
Someone was driving erratically on Northfield Street.
A TD Bank card was found, turned into the police department and then returned to its owner.
On Main Street, a small wallet and purse were lost.
Vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Two people took their mother’s car without permission on Elm Street.
