The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 24A pill container was found on Main Street and contained a cigarette butt and ashes.
There was a juvenile problem on Cummings Street.
A welfare check was conducted on Freedom Drive.
Feb. 25A fawn was found on State Street.
On College Street, a hallway and a key box were vandalized.
Property was found on Main Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Northfield Street.
Items were stolen from a home on Elm Street.
A vehicle’s trunk was open on Barre Street.
Feb. 26An injured deer was euthanized on Parkside Drive.
On College Street, a pedestrian crossing sign was missing.
A reported overdose in a vehicle on Elm Street turned out to be someone who pulled over to use their cellphone.
Two people were drinking alcohol in public on Main Street.
Feb. 27A purse was found on Main Street.
On Main Street, a BJ’s Wholesale Club card was found.
A group of juveniles were running and jumping around City Center causing a disturbance.
Feb. 28A phone line was in the roadway on First Avenue.
On Main Street, an iPhone 11 was reported lost.
An art piece was vandalized on Stone Cutters Way when someone took off a bicycle wheel and threw it on the ground.
Cash was stolen from an office on Barre Street.
A water leak was reported on Highland Avenue.
Feb. 29A dog was loose on Isabel Circle.
Someone was sleeping in the City Center lobby.
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
March 1People were sleeping in a hallway on Main Street.
Juveniles were throwing firecrackers near the roadway on Northfield Street.
Someone was sleeping in the laundry area of a building on Langdon Street.
