The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
July 26A vehicle was vandalized on State Street.
On Main Street, a customer left their ID at a business.
A bicycle was found on the bike path near Shaw’s supermarket.
July 27A vehicle was abandoned on State Street.
On Towne Hill Road, a dog was running in traffic.
Property was stolen on Mechanic Street.
Car keys were found at Hubbard Park.
A passport was found on Taylor Street.
July 28On Cliff Street, a noise problem involving a Times Argus delivery driver was reported.
A female was smoking from a glass pipe while driving with a child in the vehicle on Memorial Drive.
On Bailey Avenue, a vehicle was stolen.
A male was wearing a riot helmet, Kevlar vest and camouflage clothing on Berlin Street.
On Cross Street, a water leak was reported.
July 29
An intoxicated male tried to buy alcohol on River Street.
On Elm Street, a dog was running loose.
A driver’s license and three credit cards were found behind the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
On State Street, a vehicle backed into a pedestrian. No injuries were reported.
An iPhone was lost on Main Street.
On Terrace Street, a dog was chasing a moose.
July 30A vehicle broke down on Route 2.
There was a water leak on Bingham Street.
A dog was running loose on River Street.
July 31A female was yelling for help on Barre Street.
On Barre Street, an attempted burglary was reported.
A wallet was found on Barre Street and returned to its owner.
Eyeglasses in a case were found on Main Street.
A white dog with brown spots was wandering around Wilder Street.
Aug. 1Someone was driving erratically on Barre Street.
A dog named “Buttons” was found and returned to its owner.
